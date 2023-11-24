Truce begins in Israel-Hamas war; Gaza-held hostages to be swapped for Palestinian prisoners

Four-day truce began in Israel-Hamas war on Friday morning, setting stage to swap dozens of Gaza-held hostages for Palestinian prisoners, reported news agency AP.

The truce would include a comprehensive ceasefire in both the north and south of the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry had told reporters in Doha on Thursday, adding that Palestinians would also be released from Israeli jails as part of the deal.

The first group of hostages to be released would be 13 women and children, the spokesperson had said.



More to follow...