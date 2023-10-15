France deploys 7,000 troops for extra security after teacher slain in terror attack

He declined to comment on the investigation into the Arras attack but said a "jihadist atmosphere" had developed following events in the Middle East, where Israel is conducting a military offensive against Hamas fighters after their deadly rampage last Saturday.

"We think the absolutely disgusting geopolitics has allowed a certain number of people to take action in the name of radical Islam," Darmanin told a news conference.

Macron's office said the soldiers would be deployed by Monday evening until further notice as part of an ongoing security operation in major city centres and tourist sites.

The latest security alert comes as France hosts the Rugby World Cup and less than a year before Paris welcomes the Olympic Games, which include plans for an unprecedented opening ceremony outside a stadium and a parade down the river Seine.

Darmanin told a news conference that 3,500 police officers would be deployed on Saturday and Sunday to provide security for the matches as well as to protect Jewish sites.