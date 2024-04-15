France, Germany and EU mark anniversary of Sudan war with funding push

French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to meet Borrell and Lenarčič at the end of the conference, according to the EU's external action office.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). It has devastated infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine and displaced millions of people inside and outside Sudan.

Thousands of civilians have been killed, although death toll estimates are highly uncertain, and each side has been accused of committing war crimes. Both sides have largely denied the accusations against them.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the crisis could worsen in the coming months as the distribution of humanitarian aid and medical supplies remains restricted.

Last week, US Special Envoy Tom Perriello called the international response so far "pitiful".

"We're at 5 per cent of the needed amount," he said, adding that the US had already committed over a billion dollars in humanitarian relief to the conflict.