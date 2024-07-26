Franco-Swiss Basel-Mulhouse airport briefly evacuated after bomb alert

Around midday, the airport said it was reopening and that flight operations would gradually resume.

An air traffic controller at the airport told Reuters it was the seventh alert since last October.

An Air France flight to Paris could not take off due to the bomb alert, an Air France representative told Reuters.

Hours before, vandals targeted France's high-speed TGV train network with a series of coordinated actions that brought major disruption to some of the country's busiest rail lines ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.