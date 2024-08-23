Free booze, a lake cruise and selfies galore: How Democrats courted influencers at DNC

Chicago: Last month, Kristin Brey, a podcaster, radio host and newspaper columnist, attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as a credentialed journalist. She set up shop in a dank hockey arena, jostled in scrums with reporters for interviews and often could not get access to the floor of the convention hall because there was not enough space.

This week, she traveled to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, under a new title. No longer labeled a journalist, Brey was now a “content creator” — better known as an influencer — and it proved to be a sizable upgrade.

She and other creators got face time with Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, aboard a private boat on Lake Michigan; they were treated to tiki bar parties and catered rooftop luncheons; they had exclusive access to two private lounges and a penthouse suite in the United Center that were stocked with free food and alcohol; and many were offered one-on-one interviews with some of the Democratic Party’s biggest names. Some of the influencers, although not Brey, received free airfare and hotel rooms.

Three of them interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris, who has not sat for a mainstream media interview since becoming her party’s nominee for president.

The two experiences were “wildly different,” noted Brey as she stood in a special box made for influencers on the convention floor Tuesday night.

The treatment was part of an elaborate and unprecedented campaign to flood social media with positive messages about Harris and Walz as they accepted their party’s nominations this week. Democrats treated influencers like celebrities, hoping that free stuff and copious access in Chicago would reap buzzy posts on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, the primary sources of news for a crucial, and growing, slice of voters.

Some 200 content creators were given the special passes to the convention — a credential akin to those given to members of the news media but with additional benefits. (By contrast, the party credentialed some 15,000 journalists, who pay for their workspace and accommodations.) Progressive nonprofits and other outside groups picked up the travel tab for many of the influencers, while underwriting an itinerary of daytime panels and nighttime soirees, as well as an abundance of swag.

Republicans are also using influencers to make inroads among the highly online. At their party’s national convention last month, more than 70 influencers were credentialed, and former President Donald Trump has sat for interviews with a number of social media stars.

Both parties sees influencers as the best conduit to young millennial and Generation Z voters. Critics say their expanding role is blurring the line between journalism and advocacy.

Unlike Brey, most of the creators who attended the Democratic convention do not consider themselves journalists and have set no code of ethics or independence. Their currency is attention, which is how they accumulate followers, and many earn income by promoting commercial products to them.

This week, the product was Harris.

John Wihbey, a professor of journalism and media innovation at Northeastern University, said it made sense that the party would reach out to influencers.

“In some ways, this is long overdue considering how fast the culture moves. You get exposure to a key demographic that the party absolutely has to turn out,” he said. “But it’s assumed that they will carry the water the party wants them to, and if organizers aren’t distinguishing between them and journalists, that would be a mistake.”

The passes distributed to influencers this week, like those given to journalists, identified attendees as “producer,” “editor” or “reporter.”

Emily Soong, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Convention said that “Democrats value a free press, and our convention is a reflection of that.”

Jeremy Jacobowitz, a New York-based food influencer whose posts about gut-busting food from around the world have earned him more than 800,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, said he would never call himself a reporter. He openly supports Democratic candidates, has posted pictures of himself with President Joe Biden and was tickled to receive an invitation to come to the convention as a credentialed creator.

So when organizers offered Jacobowitz one-on-one interviews with a parade of public figures, he jumped at the chance. For an hour on Tuesday night he asked politicians: “If you could describe Kamala as a dish and/or Trump as a dish, what would it be?”

“I know why they want me here,” Jacobowitz said. “I’m not here to ask any embarrassing questions.”