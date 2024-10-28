French PM Barnier undergoes operation on cervical lesion

<p>Paris: French Prime Minister Michel Barnier underwent surgery on a cervical lesion over the weekend, his doctor said in a statement shared by Barnier's office on Monday.</p><p>The operation went well and Barnier, 73, resumed work on Monday, the statement said. Results from an analysis of the lesion will be known in several weeks.</p>.French govt launches 'Choose France Tour 2024' to attract Indian students.<p>A lesion is an area of an organ or tissue that has been damaged through injury or disease, such as a wound, ulcer, abscess or tumour. A spokesperson for Barnier's office declined to comment when asked if there was any suspicion of cancer.</p><p>After weeks of struggling to find a new prime minister following a summer snap election that resulted in a deeply fragmented parliament, President Emmanuel Macron named conservative veteran Barnier to the post in early September.</p><p>Barnier's first and most pressing task has been to get a budget for 2025 approved in parliament, with the country's public finances in a dismal state.</p>