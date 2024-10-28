Home
world

French PM Barnier undergoes operation on cervical lesion

The operation went well and Barnier, 73, resumed work on Monday, the statement said. Results from an analysis of the lesion will be known in several weeks.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 17:22 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 17:22 IST
World newsFrance

