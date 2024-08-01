French President Macron's kiss with sports minister sparks controversy

A photo of French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera greeting President Emmanuel Macron with a kiss during the opening ceremony has sparked a row on social media.

The photo shows Castera planting a kiss on the President's right cheek.

An India Today report states that the photo garnered attention after French magazine Madame Figaro posted it and called it 'strange'.

However, others pointed out that it was 'much ado about nothing.'

"The French are known for kissing on both cheeks as a greeting. Vive La France!" a user wrote on X.