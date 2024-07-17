Germany court sentences man for selling electronics to Russia for military use

Frankfurt: A German court on Wednesday sentenced a dual German-Russian citizen to six years and nine months in prison for selling electronics to Russian companies for military use in violation of sanctions.

The European Union prohibited such business after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and sanctions have increased since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in 2022.

The Stuttgart court said the 59-year-old man delivered 120,000 parts to Russia that could be used for military purposes between January 2020 and May 2023.