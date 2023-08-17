Germany to buy Israel’s air-defense system in $3.5 billion deal

Israel said it will proceed with its largest-ever defense deal after the US gave approval allowing Germany to purchase the Arrow 3 air-defense system as part of a $3.5 billion agreement.

After receiving the US government’s backing, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that senior officials from Israel and Germany will take part in a ceremony to sign a letter of commitment. The Arrow 3 interceptor, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, is being jointly developed by Israel and the US.