Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Germany to buy Israel’s air-defense system in $3.5 billion deal

The Arrow 3 interceptor, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, is being jointly developed by Israel and the US.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 06:10 IST

Follow Us

Israel said it will proceed with its largest-ever defense deal after the US gave approval allowing Germany to purchase the Arrow 3 air-defense system as part of a $3.5 billion agreement.

After receiving the US government’s backing, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that senior officials from Israel and Germany will take part in a ceremony to sign a letter of commitment. The Arrow 3 interceptor, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, is being jointly developed by Israel and the US.

Once Israel and German parliamentary approvals are received, the full contract will be ready to sign by the end of 2023, the Defense Ministry said. The allocated commitment of $600 million will enable the immediate start of work on the project, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 06:10 IST)
World newsGermanyIsraelMissile

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT