Google hit with $2.3 billion lawsuit by Axel Springer, other media groups

"Without Google's abuse of its dominant position, the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad tech services. Crucially, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening the European media landscape," the lawyers said.

They cited the French competition authority's 220-million-euro fine against Google on its ad tech business in 2021 as well as the European Commission's charges last year to buttress their group claim.

Google last year said it disagreed with EU antitrust charges against its ad tech business where it is involved in both the buy-side as well as the sell-side of the supply chain.

Publishers around the world have in recent years lamented Big Tech's increasing dominance in advertising as their share of revenues fall. Google is the most dominant digital advertising platform in the world, according to analysts.

The group said they filed the lawsuit in a Dutch court because of the country's reputation as a key jurisdiction for antitrust damages claims in Europe, and to avoid multiple claims in different European countries.

Others in the group include Austria's Krone, Belgian groups DPG Media and Mediahuis, Denmark's TV2 Danmark A/S, Finland's Sanoma, Poland's Agora, Spain's Prensa Iberica and Switzerland's Ringier.