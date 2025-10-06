Menu
Got to take a little credit: Trump on warning about Osama bin Laden a year before 9/11

US President Donald Trump said that it was the US Navy that "dumped" bin Laden's "wretched corpse off the decks” of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson "to sink into the dark abyss".
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 14:07 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 14:07 IST
