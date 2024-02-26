Gulf countries ban Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370': Report

Gulf countries have moved to ban Bollywood movie Article 370, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

“The film primarily explores universal human experiences within the framework of a complex socio-political landscape. Themes of identity, struggle, and resilience resonate deeply throughout the narrative as it delves into the aspirations and challenges faced by individuals amidst turbulent times, fostering understanding and dialogue in the process. The ban in Gulf countries comes as a surprise, particularly considering the region’s thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian movies being filmed there. The disparity between Bollywood’s contribution to the Gulf’s entertainment industry and the lack of access to Indian films in its theatres is glaring. While Indian cinema enjoys a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like ‘Article 370’ emphasizes a concerning trend of censorship and limited cultural exchange,” the agency quoted a statement from the makers as saying.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action thriller Fighter was denied release in all Gulf countries except the UAE.

Article 370 stars actor Yami Gautam playing Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer. The film revolves around the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.