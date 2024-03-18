Gunmen kidnap at least 87 in Nigeria's Kaduna state

Tanko Wada Sarkin, a village head, said 87 people were taken.

"We have so far recorded the return of five people back home who fled through the bush. This attack makes it five times that these bandits are attacking this community," he told Reuters by phone.

Residents said armed men dressed in army uniform arrived in the village undetected because they had parked their motorbikes away from the village.

Aruwa Ya'u, another resident, said he was captured but later released by the gunmen because he struggled to walk due to poor health. He was receiving treatment at a local government clinic, he said.

Gunmen are known to force-march their victims deep into the bush, keeping them for up to months while awaiting ransom payments.

"We were outside our homes chatting around 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) and suddenly bandits appeared, beating and shooting," said Haruna Atiku. His wife and two daughters were among those missing.

The village is about 10 km (6 miles) from Buda community, where gunmen seized 61 people on March 12.