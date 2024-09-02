Helicopter crash near volcano in Russia’s far east kills at least 17

A helicopter flying tourists near a volcano in Russia’s Far East crashed Saturday, killing at least 17 people, according to emergency officials who discovered the wreckage Sunday and state news agencies.

The helicopter was carrying 19 passengers and three crew members, the governor of the Kamchatka region, Vladimir Solodov, said Saturday on Telegram after the search began. He said it had taken off near the region’s Vachkazhets volcano — a tourist attraction in the remote Kamchatka Peninsula — and was heading toward the village of Nikolaevka.

On Sunday, Solodov said that the wreckage of the helicopter, an Mi-8, had been found and that “we are doing everything possible to get specialists to the scene as quickly as we can.”

A rescue team found the wreckage at an altitude of 900 meters, or almost 3,000 feet, not far from where the helicopter’s crew had last made contact, Russia’s ministry of emergencies said on Telegram.