Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the latest Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Israeli military is checking whether he was hit or not, US news website Axios said on Friday, citing an Israeli source.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Israel's attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday show it "does not care" about efforts to bring about a ceasefire.