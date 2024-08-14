Hindu family's house torched in Bangladesh: Report

The targeted arson incident also came on the same day when the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance claimed that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5 and termed it as an “assault on the Hindu religion.”

Unidentified individuals set fire to Kaleshwar Barman's house around 7:30 pm on Tuesday in Farabari Mandirpara village in Akcha union under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, Subrata Kumar Barman, chairman of Akcha Union Parishad (UP), told newspaper The Daily Star.