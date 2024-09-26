'Hindus go back!': Says hate message graffiti at BAPS temple in Sacramento

Unknown miscreants have vandalised the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacromento, desecrating it with expletive-lade graffiti saying "Hindus go back!", the BAPS Public Affairs said.

"Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: “Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post on X.

Wednesday night's incident comes after the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, on September 17.

"Our condemnation of hate remains resolute; our sadness has only deepened; and our prayers for all, including those with hate in their heart, have grown stronger," the organisation said in a statement.