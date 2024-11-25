How homework helped Nvidia CEO Huang to win over his wife

<p>There was a time being a nerd was akin to being a social outcast. The only thing first benchers were known for was their diligent habit of notetaking, however for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that is exactly what helped him win over his wife.</p><p>Speaking at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology while accepting his honorary degree , Huang shared a few anecdotes of how he wooed his future wife. </p><p>In a report by <em><a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/nvidia-ceo-jensen-huang-shares-the-pickup-line-he-used-to-win-over-his-wife-want-to-see-my-/articleshow/115658748.cms">Times of India</a></em>, Huang recalled that while he was studying at Oregon State University, he met his wife when he was a 17-year-old freshman and she was 19. </p> .<p>According to Huang, he walked up to his wife and said, "Do you want to see my homework?". This cute flirtation was just the beginning of a long relationship. He later on proposed a deal saying of weekly study sessions which will guarantee straight As in examinations. However, Huang also promised he would one day become a CEO. </p><p>Five years after their initial meeting, the couple tied the knot and in 1993 Huang went on to found Nvidia, ultimately fulfilling both his promise and his goal. </p> <p>The idea for the company was conceived at a restaurant where Huang worked as waiter. Today, the very same company has since grown into a $3.48 trillion enterprise where both of Huang's children work.</p>