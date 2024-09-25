With global temperatures rising, Nigeria faces a cooling crisis

Setting standards is one piece of the puzzle, but the more formidable challenge is providing the power necessary to run the millions of fans, air-conditioners and refrigerators needed to keep Nigerians and their food cool. In a recent televised address, Nigeria's minister of power said the country supplied around 5 gigawatts of grid-powered electricity -- about the same amount as New York City, according to the state's independent grid operator, but for a population 25 times its size. With little grid power, many Nigerians are forced to rely on expensive, heavily polluting diesel and petrol generators.