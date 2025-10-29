Menu
Homeworld

Hurricane Melissa hits Cuba hours after devastating Jamaica

Melissa had weakened to a still dangerous Category 3 hurricane after roaring ashore near Jamaica's southwestern town of New Hope on Tuesday, packing sustained winds of up to 185 mph.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 09:54 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 09:54 IST
