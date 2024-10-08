Home
Hurricane Milton intensifies into Category 5 storm, takes aim at Florida

Florida county, facing up to 12-foot storm surge, has ordered 500,000 to evacuate. Governor DeSantis and President Biden have also declared emergencies for Florida.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 23:41 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 23:41 IST
