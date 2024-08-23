Iceland volcano erupts, spewing lava fountains

Copenhagen: A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Thursday, the meteorological office said, spraying red-hot lava and smoke in its sixth outbreak since December.

Studies had shown magma accumulating underground, prompting warnings of new volcanic activity in the area located just south of Iceland's capital Reykjavik.

The most recent eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, home to some 30,000 people or nearly 8 per cent of the country's total population, ended on June 22 after spewing fountains of molten rock for 24 days.

The eruptions show the challenge faced by the island nation of nearly 400,000 people as scientists warn that the Reykjanes peninsula could face repeated outbreaks for decades or even centuries.