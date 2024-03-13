Important to have tools to tackle rise in extremism: UK PM Rishi Sunak

“There has actually been a rise in extremist activity that is seeking to hijack our democratic institutions...it is important that we have the tools to tackle this threat," said Sunak.

"This is absolutely not about silencing those with private and peaceful beliefs, nor will it impact free speech, which we on this side of the House will always strive to protect," he said.

The comments follow a joint statement from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, warning the new expanded definition of extremism poses a risk to the country’s Muslim communities.

Their statement reads: “The new definition being proposed not only inadvertently threatens freedom of speech, but also the right to worship and peaceful protest – things that have been hard won and form the fabric of a civilised society.

“Crucially, it risks disproportionately targeting Muslim communities, who are already experiencing rising levels of hate and abuse.”