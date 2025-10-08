Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

In historic development, California designates Diwali as state holiday

Community leaders and leading diaspora organisations welcomed California’s announcement of designating Diwali a state holiday.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 04:21 IST
World newsCaliforniaholidayDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us