In Iowa, school shooting prompts Republican prayers, while Trump campaigns by proxy

Sioux City, Iowa: A school shooting in Iowa, where Republican nominating contests begin next week for the US presidential election, prompted prayers from among those wanting to be the party's candidate, but elicited no substantial policy proposals among the top contenders.

The incident saw a sixth-grade student killed and five people wounded after a 17-year-old opened fire on the first day of classes following the winter break, law enforcement officials said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is locked in a close battle for second in Iowa with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, said in an interview with NBC News and the Des Moines Register newspaper that authorities have a "responsibility to create safe environments" at school, but the federal government "is probably not going to be leading that effort."

He added in a later interview that if he were president, he would sign a bill abolishing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which plays a major role regulating guns in America.

The candidates' reactions underscored how deeply gun ownership rights, which are enshrined in the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, are valued by Republican caucus-goers in conservative Iowa.

Most candidates ardently oppose any efforts to regulate guns and dismiss suggestions to that effect following mass shootings as an attempt to politicize tragedies.