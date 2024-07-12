In Russia, Biden's verbal slip over Putin's name elicits mockery and unease

Olga Skabeyeva, a pro-Kremlin TV commentator, posted a clip of Biden's Putin name fumble on her social media feed with a crying with laughter emoji.

"The show from Joe goes on!," she wrote separately beneath footage of the Trump/Harris name mix-up.

The Kremlin said Biden's errors had been widely noticed.

"We noticed that the whole world paid attention to what happened... It's clear that these were slips of the tongue," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He said Biden's gaffes were "an internal US topic" but that the Kremlin had also noted his disrespectful comments about Putin, whom the US leader referred to as "a murderous madman".

"This is unacceptable to us, and we don't think it in any way makes an American head of state look good," said Peskov.

But it was Biden's verbal slips that dominated media coverage and commentary inside Russia.

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, said anyone could make a mistake, but that Biden seemed to make one every day because he was "retarded".