In southern Gaza, Israel mounts fiercest attacks so far in war against Hamas

US pressure on Israel

Since the truce collapsed, Israel has been posting an online map to tell Gazans which parts of the enclave to evacuate to avoid attacks. Khan Younis' eastern quarter was marked on Monday, home to hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom took flight on foot.

Gazans say there is no safe place, with remaining towns and shelters already overwhelmed, and Israel continuing to bomb the areas where it is telling people to go.

At Khan Younis' main Nasser hospital, the wounded arrived by ambulance, car, flatbed truck and donkey cart after what survivors described as a strike on a school being used as a shelter for the displaced.

Inside a ward, almost every inch of blood-splattered floor space was taken up by the wounded including small children, with medics hurrying from patient to patient while relatives wailed.

Two girls were being treated, still covered in dust from the collapse of the house that had buried their family.

"My parents are under the rubble," sobbed one. "I want my mum, I want my mum, I want my family."

Amid continued international criticism of Gaza's plight, the United States, Israel's close ally, reiterated on Tuesday that Israel needed to do more to allow fuel and other aid into Gaza and reduce harm to civilians. Despite the mounting death toll, it said Israel was now showing some receptiveness to the calls.

"The level of assistance that's getting in is not sufficient," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing. "It needs to go up, and we've made that clear to the government of Israel."

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Hamas had repeatedly raped women and mutilated their bodies during its Oct7 assault on southern Israel, citing survivors and witnesses of the attacks.

"It is appalling," he told a political fundraiser in Boston.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Hamas denounced Biden's statements as false accusations and said he was joining Israel's effort to cover up war crimes in Gaza committed with US support.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the claims of rape and other abuse in a meeting with families of returned hostages on Tuesday that some participants described as angry because of frustration over the government's handling of the situation.

"I heard stories that broke my heart... I heard and you also heard, about sexual assault and cases of brutal rape unlike anything," Netanyahu said at a news conference.

Israel says a number of women and children remain in Hamas hands. During the pause in fighting, Hamas returned more than 100 hostages while 138 captives remain.

Biden blamed Hamas for the collapse of the truce last week, saying the militant group's "refusal to release the remaining young women is what broke this deal".

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of wrecking negotiations.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Tuesday there would be no more captive releases until Israel's aggression stops. Separately, the US imposed visa bans on people involved in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after appeals for Israel to do more prevent attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday condemned settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.