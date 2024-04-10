India accounts for second highest number of cases in Hepatitis B & C after China: WHO

Geneva: India accounted for the second-highest number of cases of Hepatitis B and C in 2022 after China, with 3.5 crore infections, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can cause a range of health problems and can be fatal.

According to the WHO’s 2024 Global Hepatitis Report released on Tuesday, 254 million people lived with Hepatitis B and 50 million with Hepatitis C in 2022 globally.

India, which was second only to China in the viral hepatitis burden, registered 2.98 crore Hepatitis B cases in 2022 while the number of Hepatitis C infections stood at 55 lakh.

China registered 8.3 crore cases of hepatitis B and C, representing 27.5 per cent of the total disease burden.

The report said that with a total of 3.5 crore cases, India accounted for 11.6 per cent of the total disease burden globally that year.