India, six other nations opt out of Ukraine declaration at Swiss peace summit

Brazil, which was listed as an 'observer' on the list of attendees, also did not feature as a signatory.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 12:43 IST
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 12:43 IST

Switzerland: Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates were among countries participating at a summit on peace for Ukraine that did not sign a final communique, the Swiss government said on Sunday.

Switzerland, which hosted the summit, said over 90 countries took part in the talks, and the vast majority of them signed up to the communique, according to a list which the Swiss organizers posted at the close of proceedings.

Published 16 June 2024, 12:43 IST
