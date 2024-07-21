Indian American organisations welcome appointment of Vinay Kwatra as envoy to US

Kwatra, the former foreign secretary, was appointed on Friday as India's ambassador to the United States. The post of India's envoy to the US has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in January.

“Indiaspora would like to congratulate Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra on his appointment as the next Indian Ambassador to the United States. Kwatra has served India honourably over a distinguished 30-year career, most recently as Foreign Secretary for India,” Indiaspora said.