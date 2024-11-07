Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto cancels consular camps over security concerns
This comes after protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate in Brampton last week.
In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.@HCI_Ottawa@MEAIndia