Homeworld

Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto cancels consular camps over security concerns

This comes after protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate in Brampton last week.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 03:08 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 03:08 IST
India NewsCanada

