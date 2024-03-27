Indian Embassy in US condoles 'unfortunate accident' at Baltimore bridge

It said that the Embassy has created a dedicated hotline for any Indian citizens who may be affected or require assistance due to the tragedy. The Embassy is ascertaining details regarding the vessel's crew.

Ship management company Synergy Marine Group said in a statement that the crew on Dali is “All Indian, 22 in total.”

“All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution,” it said.