Indian market indispensable to Maldives tourism sector's success: MATATO writes to EaseMyTrip CEO

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry statistics, over 17 lakh tourists visited the island nation in 2023, out of which more than 2,09,198 visitors were Indians followed by Russians (2,09,146) and China (1,87,118).

The number of Indian visitors was more than 2.4 lakh in 2022 while over 2.11 lakh Indians flew to the Maldives in 2021. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open for international tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited that country during that period.

“We firmly believe that collaborative efforts and open communication are essential in preserving friendly relations, facilitating trade, and encouraging cultural exchanges between our nations to remain strong and unhindered,” the letter added.

The letter came as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday appealed to China, during his visit there, to “intensify” efforts to send more tourists to his country after the diplomatic row.

Stating that MATATO recognises the “strategic alliances we hold with our Indian counterparts,” the letter further said, it understands that these relationships “extend beyond the professional realm” and “serve as a testament to the enduring friendship and partnership between our two nations.”

Reiterating that the Indian market remains “an indispensable force in the success of the Maldivian tourism sector,” providing vital support to guest houses and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that depend on the influx of Indian visitors, MATATO said it humbly seeks “assistance and support” in fostering positive relations and dispelling any misunderstandings that may have arisen.

It also urged Pitti to reopen EaseMyTrip flights to Maldives.