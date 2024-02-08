Indian-origin Australian Senator takes oath of office on Bhagavad Gita

Melbourne: Varun Ghosh, a barrister of Indian descent, has become the first ever Australian Senator to take the oath of office on Bhagavad Gita.

Ghosh, 38, of the Labour Party on Tuesday filled the party's Senate seat, which was left vacant after the retirement of Patrick Dodson last month due to health reasons.

Taking to X, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senator for South Australia Penny Wong said, "Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita."

"I have often said, when you're the first at something, you've got to make sure you're not the last. I know Senator Ghosh will be a strong voice for his community and for West Australians. Wonderful to have you on the Labour Senate team," she said on Tuesday.