Indian-origin start-up CEO promises free visas if Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Olympics

Atlys is an online platform used by travel agents to apply for visas to various places and destinations.
A strange yet exclusive offer which was made by an Indian origin CEO of the startup, has captured the attention of social media users.
Taking to LinkedIn, entrepreneur Mohak Nahta wrote, "I will personally send a free visa to any country and to everyone, if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go."
The CEO had promised to provide free visas to its users if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics.
Nahta shared this post on July 30, which garnered lots of replies including assurances and queries.
A user replied to Nahta's post saying, "How you will reach us and what is the eligibility criteria after Neeraj won gold ..how you will short list ..just I am curious to know how you will filter the people to provide the visa."
Another user wrote, "Seriously CEO!!? By asking for email addresses in the comments, this post could make users vulnerable to spam, phishing, and privacy risks. On top of it your company collects & store all the users data for visa process. In this case you could be a both victim or part of the crime. In either way with this knowledge/approach it’s serious risk for your customers. By the way Cheers to India & Neeraj !!!"
Another reply read, "Indian start celebration too early …n create unnecessary pressures on Athletis…athletes should not even read news to stay away from such stunts.."
On August 3, Nahta shared another post on LinkedIn explaining as to how they'll work out the process of providing the free visas.
He wrote, "On 30th July, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work: Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th Aug. If he bags gold, we will offer one free visa to all users for one entire day."
He further wrote, "Will we charge you anything? Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us. Which countries are covered under this offer? All countries – choose wherever you want to travel to next."
He also asked social media users to provide their email ids in the reply section of the post, after which a free visa credit would be granted followed by an account created by the startup.
Nahta's post read, "What do you need to do to avail this offer? Drop your email in comments below and we will create an account for you with a free visa credit."
A LinkedIn user replied saying, "First start delivering what your team has promised and then start promising free visa."
Another user wrote, "This comment section just showcases the belief Indians have on Neeraj.... Go well Neeraj Chopra."
Another reply read, "All the best Neeraj... Your javelin throw @ Olympics is going to make a lot of people land in different countries freely... And specially that for India we are eagerly awaiting for.... Our Prayers with you..."
Social media users shared their email ids in the comments to the post. A LinkedIn user replied sharing his email address, "All the best to Neeraj. May he brings the glory to India in Olympics once again. My email id: balkirats05@gmail.com."