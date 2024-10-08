Home
Indonesia to run thousands of kitchens as free meals initiative starts in January

When running at full scale, the free meals programme, which aims to end malnutrition in the country, will reach 83 million recipients, including pregnant mothers, and cost around $28 billion annually.
08 October 2024

08 October 2024
