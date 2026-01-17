Menu
Indonesian plane with 11 passengers onboard go missing, planemaker assisting probe

An Indonesian agency said earlier a search ‌was ‌underway for a plane owned by ⁠Indonesia Air Transport, which had lost contact with ⁠controllers in ⁠the region of ‌Maros, ‌South Sulawesi province.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 15:33 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 14:37 IST
