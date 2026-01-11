<p>Berlin: The principles of international law apply to everyone, including the United States, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday, in reference to President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s threats to seize Greenland.</p><p>"It is solely up to Denmark and Greenland to decide about Greenland's future. Territorial sovereignty and integrity must be respected," Klingbeil said ahead of his departure to Washington for a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies.</p><p>A US military seizure of the mineral-rich Arctic island from Denmark, a long-time ally, would send shockwaves through NATO and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.</p><p>"We increase security in the Arctic together as NATO allies, not in opposition to one another," Klingbeil said.</p>.US launches major strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria.<p><strong>Access to critical minerals will be G7 focus</strong></p><p>Monday's G7 meeting will focus on access to critical minerals as Western countries seek to reduce their dependence on China given moves by Beijing to impose strict export controls on rare earths.</p><p>Klingbeil said Germany has a strong interest in expanding international cooperation in this area in order to strengthen security of supply, reduce dependencies and ensure reliable economic framework conditions.</p><p>"That is why it is important that we consult with our international partners and - wherever possible - act together," he said.</p><p>China dominates the critical minerals supply chain, refining between 47 per cent and 87 per cent of copper, lithium, cobalt, graphite and rare earths, according to the International Energy Agency.</p>