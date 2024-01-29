JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed US soldiers

'Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base. There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks', Iran's mission to the UN said.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three US service members in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

In a statement published by the state news agency IRNA, the mission said: "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base. There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks."

US President Joe Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 05:51 IST)
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenIranIsraelPalestineJordanIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT