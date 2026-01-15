Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran unrest | There's no plans for executions: Donald Trump says killing of protesters 'stopping'

Trump had earlier threatened Iran, saying that executing protesters would attract US action in the country.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 03:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 03:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesprotestIranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us