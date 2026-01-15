<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday claimed that he was told on "good authority" that the killings in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran </a>were stopping and that there were no plans to execute protestors. </p><p>"We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping... and there's no plans for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it," Trump told the media. </p>.<p><strong>Heightened tensions</strong></p><p>Trump had earlier threatened Iran, saying that executing protesters would attract US action in the country. </p><p>Tensions between the Tehran and Washington have risen amid Iranian leadership's crackdown on anti-government protesters. </p><p>According to a Norway-based Human Rights (IHR) NGO, at least 3,428 protesters have been killed by security forces. Additionally, a US-based activist group has said at least 18,000 people have been arrested in Iran. </p><p>Further, Iran closed its airspace, anticipating US strikes. A senior Iranian official also told <em>Reuters </em>that Tehran would strike US bases in neigbouring countries if Washington took any military action in the counrty.</p><p>According to <em>Reuters, </em>two European officials believe US military action within the next 24 hours.</p><p><strong>Videos show protesters being clamped down</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, <em>Amnesty International</em> reported evidence of mass killings amid crackdown on Iranian protesters. The rights group said its reports were based on verified videos and eyewitness accounts. </p>. <p>It said security personnel opened fire on protesters from rooftops of residential buildings, mosques and police stations. </p>