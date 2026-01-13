<p>Bengaluru - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he assumes <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>leadership is in its "final days and weeks" as it faces widespread protests.</p><p>Demonstrations in Iran have evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to calls for the fall of the clerical establishment in the Islamic Republic.</p><p>"I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," Merz said during a trip to India, questioning the Iranian leadership's legitimacy.</p><p>"When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime."</p>.Silver futures hit new peak of Rs 2.72 lakh per kg on Iran jitters, mounting worries over Federal Reserve moves.<p>Merz said Germany was in close contact with the United States and fellow European governments on the situation in Iran, and urged Tehran to end its deadly crackdown on protesters.</p><p>He did not comment on Germany's trade ties with Iran.</p><p>US President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25% on trade with the United States.</p><p>Germany maintains limited trade relations with Iran despite significant restrictions, making Berlin Tehran's most important trading partner in the European Union.</p><p>German exports to Iran fell 25% to just under 871 million euros ($1.02 billion) in the first 11 months of 2025, representing less than 0.1% of total German exports, according to federal statistics office data seen by Reuters on Tuesday.</p><p><em>($1 = 0.8575 euros)</em> </p>