Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran's leadership is in its 'final days and weeks': Germany's Friedrich Merz in Bengaluru

Demonstrations ​in Iran have evolved from complaints about dire economic ‌hardships to calls for the ⁠fall of the clerical establishment ‌in the Islamic Republic.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 09:53 IST
World newsBengaluru newsGermanyIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us