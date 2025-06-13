<p>Dubai: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive and is being continuously briefed about the situation, a security source told <em>Reuters</em>, following an Israeli attack on Iran early on Friday.</p><p>Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive "harsh punishment" following an attack on Friday targeting Iran's nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.</p>.Israeli strikes seek to hurt Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military capabilities, Netanyahu says.<p>"The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive," Khamenei said in a statement.</p>