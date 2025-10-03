Menu
Israel intercepts last boat in Gaza flotilla: Army radio report

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the vessel, Marinette, was intercepted on Friday morning some 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 09:33 IST
