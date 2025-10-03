Israel intercepts last boat in Gaza flotilla: Army radio report

<p>The Israeli military intercepted the last boat in an aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza on Friday, the organisers and Israeli army radio reported, a day after stopping most of the vessels.</p><p>The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the vessel, Marinette, was intercepted on Friday morning some 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza. Israeli army radio said the navy had taken control of the last ship in the flotilla, detained those aboard and that the vessel was being led to Ashdod port in Israel. </p>