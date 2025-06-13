In order to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon, Israel launched a scathing attack and hurled a barrage of missiles on Friday at Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders. With Iran claiming that several top commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed, the country has promised to 'give a harsh response' to the attack. It has fired missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted by the country's Iron Dome missile defense system. Due to the heightened tensions between the two nations, airlines steered clear of much of the Middle East after the Israeli attacks forced carriers to cancel or divert thousands of flights in the latest upheaval to travel in the region. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.