Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | IAEA confirms internal contamination at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility after Israeli strikes

In order to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon, Israel launched a scathing attack and hurled a barrage of missiles on Friday at Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders. With Iran claiming that several top commanders and six nuclear scientists were killed, the country has promised to 'give a harsh response' to the attack. It has fired missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted by the country's Iron Dome missile defense system. Due to the heightened tensions between the two nations, airlines steered clear of much of the Middle East after the Israeli attacks forced carriers to cancel or divert thousands of flights in the latest upheaval to travel in the region. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 05:52 IST

Highlights
10:2114 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | IAEA confirms internal contamination at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility after Israeli strikes, ANI reports

10:0914 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles

09:0014 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE |Nuclear talks with US 'meaningless' after Israel attack, says Iran

07:0214 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | Two projectiles hit Iran's Mehrabad airport area- Fars News Agency

07:0214 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | Several explosions heard in Iranian capital Tehran- Iranian media

11:2214 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | Israeli military: air force continues to attack targets in Iranian territory

11:2114 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | Israeli military says sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following identification of drones launched from Iran

11:0314 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | Entire Tel Aviv neighbourhood wiped out

10:2114 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | IAEA confirms internal contamination at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility after Israeli strikes, ANI reports

10:2014 Jun 2025

Israel-Iran tensions LIVE | 'We've arrived,' says Iran

Published 13 June 2025, 17:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDronesNuclearmissilesNuclear energyAyatollah Khamenei

