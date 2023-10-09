Israel-Palestine Crisis Live: Clashes erupt between Hamas supporters and a pro-Israel group in Washington
After a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip hit the country, Israel declared a 'state of readiness for war'. The situation remains tense as sirens blared at Gaza strip. Track latest developments from the Israel-Palestine front, only with DH!
Demonstrators supporting Palestinians and pro-Israel marchers gathered in New York on Sunday following a bloody escalation in the Middle East conflict
02:2809 Oct 2023
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100.
Several countries have reported nationals killed, abducted or missing in the fighting, among them the US, Brazil, Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Thailand and Ukraine (AFP)
02:2809 Oct 2023
The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group, which was already in the Mediterranean, to be ready to assist Israel.
The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors is the United States' newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. (AP)
02:2809 Oct 2023
Hamas is holding more than 100 people captive following its surprise attack on Israel, a senior official for the militant group says.
That is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. (Reuters)
01:3709 Oct 2023
'Several' US citizens have died following attacks in Israel, says US official
Several US nationals have died since the start of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday, adding that US officials remained in touch with their Israeli counterparts.
Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, one of the bloodiest in it history, launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. (Reuters)
01:3709 Oct 2023
Trump's claim that US taxpayer money funded Hamas attacks is false