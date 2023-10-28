Israel-Hamas War Live: IDF intensifies overnight bombardment of Gaza; Internet, phone services cut off

According to Human Rights Watch, the current telecommunications blackout in Gaza due to the ongoing bombardment by Israel has the potential to conceal mass atrocities.

The group said in a statement on Friday:

"Widespread phone and internet outages occurred in Gaza on October 27, 2023, amid a concerted Israeli bombardment, almost entirely cutting off the 2.2 million residents from the outside world"

Agence France-Presse also reported the NGO’s senior technology and human rights researcher, Deborah Brown, as saying:

"This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations."