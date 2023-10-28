Israel-Hamas War Live: IDF intensifies overnight bombardment of Gaza; Internet, phone services cut off

India abstained from voting on UN General Assembly resolution on the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on Gaza crisis.
The resolution was adopted at the UN General Assembly. India voted in favour of Canada-led amendment condemning 'terrorist attacks by Hamas'. This draft resolution failed to pass at the UN General Assembly as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority.
The results of a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on October 27, 2023.
Credit: UNGA
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "underscored the importance of protecting civilians" during operations in Gaza, the Pentagon said on Friday.
According to Human Rights Watch, the current telecommunications blackout in Gaza due to the ongoing bombardment by Israel has the potential to conceal mass atrocities.
The group said in a statement on Friday:
"Widespread phone and internet outages occurred in Gaza on October 27, 2023, amid a concerted Israeli bombardment, almost entirely cutting off the 2.2 million residents from the outside world"
Agence France-Presse also reported the NGO’s senior technology and human rights researcher, Deborah Brown, as saying:
"This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations."
Israel ramped up its aerial bombardment of the besieged territory.
The continuous explosions went for hours, but with communications cut off, the number of casualties and details of any ground incursions could not immediately be known.
An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinian militant group Hamas will pay for its crimes against humanity and Israel is starting its payback, Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC in an interview on Friday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for the monitoring of aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah crossing to be "adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay."
"The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians," Guterres said in a statement.