Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: IDF intensifies overnight bombardment of Gaza; Internet, phone services cut off

Track all the latest news and updates from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict with DH!
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 03:10 IST

Highlights
02:4428 Oct 2023

Gaza communication blackout may conceal 'mass atrocities', warns Human Rights Watch

02:4428 Oct 2023

Israel intensified overnight bombardment of Gaza, telecommunications knocked out

01:5328 Oct 2023

Israel is starting its payback of Hamas: Israeli PM adviser

03:1028 Oct 2023

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” on the ongoing Gaza crisis.

India abstained from voting on UN General Assembly resolution on the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on Gaza crisis.

The resolution was adopted at the UN General Assembly. India voted in favour of Canada-led amendment condemning 'terrorist attacks by Hamas'. This draft resolution failed to pass at the UN General Assembly as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority.

The results of a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on October 27, 2023.

Credit: UNGA

02:5028 Oct 2023

US defense secretary underscored protection of civilians in Gaza in call with Israeli counterpart

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "underscored the importance of protecting civilians" during operations in Gaza, the Pentagon said on Friday.

02:4428 Oct 2023

Gaza communication blackout may conceal 'mass atrocities', warns Human Rights Watch

According to Human Rights Watch, the current telecommunications blackout in Gaza due to the ongoing bombardment by Israel has the potential to conceal mass atrocities.

The group said in a statement on Friday:

"Widespread phone and internet outages occurred in Gaza on October 27, 2023, amid a concerted Israeli bombardment, almost entirely cutting off the 2.2 million residents from the outside world"

Agence France-Presse also reported the NGO’s senior technology and human rights researcher, Deborah Brown, as saying:

"This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations."

02:4428 Oct 2023

Israel intensified overnight bombardment of Gaza, telecommunications knocked out

Israel ramped up its aerial bombardment of the besieged territory.

The continuous explosions went for hours, but with communications cut off, the number of casualties and details of any ground incursions could not immediately be known.

[object Object]

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

01:5328 Oct 2023

Israel is starting its payback of Hamas: Israeli PM adviser

Palestinian militant group Hamas will pay for its crimes against humanity and Israel is starting its payback, Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC in an interview on Friday.

01:5328 Oct 2023

UN chief: Gaza aid monitoring must be changed to allow more trucks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for the monitoring of aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah crossing to be "adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay."

"The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians," Guterres said in a statement. 

(Published 28 October 2023, 02:44 IST)
