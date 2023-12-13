JOIN US
world

Israel pledges to pursue war on Hamas with or without international support

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said 'A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organisation Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel.'
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 17:09 IST

Jerusalem: Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday that agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza at this stage would be a mistake, and that Israel will continue its war on Hamas whether or not it has international support.

"Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support," said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. "A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organisation Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel."

Cohen also called on the international community to act "effectively and aggressively" in order to protect global shipping lanes.

(Published 13 December 2023, 17:09 IST)
Israel Gaza Strip United Nations Hamas Gaza Jerusalem

