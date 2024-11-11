Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu okayed Lebanon pager attacks

<p>Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> okayed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/what-we-know-so-far-about-the-deadly-pager-blasts-in-lebanon-3195016">pager attacks</a> in Lebanon which targeted Hezbollah communications system, his spokesman Omer Dostri told <em>Agence France-Presse</em>. </p><p>This is the first time Israel has claimed responsibility for the attack that left 40 dead, over 3,000 injured and came ahead of Israel's ongoing military operation there. </p><p>The batteries inside the weaponised pagers that arrived in Lebanon at the start of the year as part of an Israeli plot to decimate Hezbollah, had powerfully deceptive features and an Achilles' heel.</p><p>The agents who built the pagers designed a battery that concealed a small but potent charge of plastic explosive and a novel detonator that was invisible to X-Ray, according to a Lebanese source with first-hand knowledge of the pagers, and teardown photos of the battery pack seen by <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east-conflict-live-updates-west-asia-israel-palestine-gaza-lebanon-hamas-hezbollah-houthis-iran-benjamin-netanyahu-tel-aviv-beirut-latest-news-donald-trump-ali-hosseini-khamenei-syria-news-ceasefire-yemen-3266387">Track live updates from the West Asia conflict here</a></em></p><p>To overcome the weakness - the absence of a plausible backstory for the bulky new product - they created fake online stores, webpages, and posts that could deceive Hezbollah due diligence, a <em>Reuters</em> review of web archives shows.</p><p>Two Western security sources said Israeli intelligence agency Mossad spearheaded the pager and walkie-talkie attacks.</p><p>Hungarian intelligence services also conducted several interviews with the CEO of BAC Consulting, a Budapest-based company linked to deadly explosions of pagers used by Hezbollah members this week, the Hungarian government said.</p><p>Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo said that the model of pagers used in detonations in Lebanon were made by BAC Consulting, adding it had only licensed out its brand to the company and was not involved in the production of the devices.</p><p>The lethal hack of Hezbollah's Asian-branded pagers and walkie-talkies has sparked an intense search for the devices' path, revealing a murky market for older technologies where buyers may have few assurances about what they are getting.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>