Israel says it struck Rafah as diversion to rescue hostages

Wafa, the news agency for the Palestinian Authority, said that at least a dozen people had been killed by the airstrikes, citing local health authorities. Images and videos on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed injured people and damage to buildings in Rafah.

News outlets reported deadly attacks on two mosques in Rafah and said people were being taken to Kuwait Hospital in the city. Neither the toll nor the Israeli account could be immediately verified.

Netanyahu has ignored warnings from Israel’s most important allies, including the United States and Britain, not to proceed with the plan to send troops into Rafah, saying that Israel had no choice but to finish its assault on Hamas, which it says is hiding among the civilians in Rafah.

The United Nations and aid groups have repeatedly warned that an advance on Rafah would be devastating to civilians and risk exacerbating a catastrophe that is already unfolding, with the residents running low on food, clean water and medicine. The people in Rafah, many of whom have already fled their homes at least once to escape Israeli attacks since the start of the war, have nowhere else to go, the United Nations and aid groups have said.