Israel strikes area packed with displaced civilians in southern Gaza

Earlier, an official with Civil Defense emergency services in Gaza, Muhammad Al-Mughaier, had said that 40 bodies were recovered from the site of the strike. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear, although official accounts of death tolls often fluctuate in the early hours after an attack. The death toll reported by the Gaza Health Ministry appeared likely to rise because it said that there were still victims in the area, including some buried in rubble and sand, and that ambulances had not been able to reach them.